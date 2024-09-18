Carnival Shares Preview of Celebration Key During Event in Chicago

Carnival Cruise Line concluded its “Your Peek at Paradise” roadshow this weekend with a final event in Chicago.

The event provided a preview of the line’s new private destination in Grand Bahama, Celebration Key.

Aimed at travel advisors, the Chicago event was the last in a series that ran throughout the summer, which also included presentations in Miami, Baltimore and Atlanta.

According to Adolfo M. Perez, senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing, in addition to hundreds of travel advisors attending in person, the event in Chicago saw over 8,000 people registering for online attendance.

“We are making sure that you have as much information about Celebration Key because it’s going to be a game changer for us,” Perez told the travel agents.

“We spent a lot of time putting this program together, kicking it off in Miami then going to Baltimore, Atlanta, and Chicago,” he added.

Carnival also held a giveaway for four early-access trips to Celebration Key, scheduled to take place before the destination opens to the public.

Perez highlighted the company’s $600-million investment in the development of the new port of call, which will be located near Freeport.

“We are investing a little bit more than half a billion dollars because we have so much confidence in this destination, and we think it’s going to be a great experience for our guests.”

Carnival’s chief marketing officer Amy Martin Ziegenfuss said that Celebration Key answers a demand from passengers, who want beach travel and experiences around the water.

“They also want to know that it’s going to be an amazing experience, and they really trust Carnival to bring these experiences like we do on the ships,” she continued.

“This is a way to extend that Carnival experience and vibe to an island destination, creating that beach moment that people are looking forward to.”

Set to open in July 2025, Celebration Key is set to be visited by 18 ships sailing from ten different homeports.

With over 500 calls planned, the destination will welcome more than two million guests during its first year of operations.