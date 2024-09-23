Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates 30 Years of Partnership with Tampa Bay

Carnival Cruise Line marked its 30th anniversary of operations from Port Tampa Bay with a VIP celebration aboard the Carnival Paradise, which sails year-round from Tampa.

According to a press release, the event highlighted the long-standing business and community partnership between Carnival and the Tampa Bay region.

In honor of International Coastal Cleanup Day, Carnival Paradise team members participated in a beach cleanup to further support local environmental efforts. As part of the celebration, Carnival also donated a hybrid pick-up truck to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful to aid in their ongoing sustainability initiatives.

Carnival’s Chief Communications Officer, Chris Chiames, expressed gratitude to local leaders for their collaboration, which has contributed to job creation, economic growth, and tourism since Carnival began year-round cruises from Tampa in 1994.

“Thirty years ago, Carnival saw the potential for year-round sailing in Tampa – and we were right,” said Chiames. “We appreciate the tremendous partnerships we’ve built together over the years and as we celebrate this milestone, we’re not just looking back on three decades of great memories. We’re looking forward to building on our contributions to the Tampa Bay economic story and more fun for many years to come for our many, many loyal guests who love sailing from Tampa.”

“Carnival Cruise Line is a special part of our port’s history and has welcomed millions of guests to our beautiful region. Carnival contributes greatly to the region’s tourism and economy and we look forward to many years of partnership ahead,” added Paul Anderson, president and CEO of Port Tampa Bay.

“This donation is not just the gift of a vehicle; it is the gift of opportunity, growth, and a brighter future for our community. This truck will be a driving force – literally and figuratively – and it will help us complete more cleanups, plant more trees, and host more educational events than ever before,” said Debbie Evenson, executive director of Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful.