Carnival Corporation Unveils Solar Energy Project at Port of Barcelona

Carnival Corporation has announced the installation of solar panels at two Port of Barcelona cruise terminals.

The initiative, a first for the port, will cover over 100 percent of the energy needed for daily operations and cut overall electricity use, the company stated.

Carnival has partnered with a Catalonia-based solar provider to install 1,350 panels at Palacruceros (Terminal D) and Helix Cruise Center (Terminal E). The panels will generate more than 866,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually, with installation starting in July and expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

“The shift to renewable energy is an integral part of our global strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and minimize our environmental footprint at the beautiful destinations we visit,” said Karin Plettner Rutishauser, vice president of global ports and destinations strategy for Carnival Corporation. “By partnering with Port of Barcelona, the solar panels at our terminals will significantly contribute to the production of clean energy, benefiting both the local community and our over one million cruise guests who enjoy this vibrant city each year.”

Additionally, surplus energy, estimated at 32 percent for Helix Cruise Center alone, will be redirected to the local grid, enhancing renewable energy utilization at the port. The total annual surplus of over 245,000 kWh will support the energy needs of about 60 households.

“Through this latest project with Carnival Corporation, we are laying the foundation for our new energy model based on renewable energy, energy storage and a smart electricity grid,” said Lluís Salvadó, president of Port of Barcelona. “Sustainability has always been our main driving force and these efforts have proudly put us at the forefront of generating environmental and economic prosperity in our great port, city and region.”

This project expands on Carnival Corporation’s recent solar panel farm installation at its Amber Cove Cruise Center in the Dominican Republic. These initiatives are part of the company’s broader strategy to incorporate renewable energy across its ports and destinations.