Carnival Corporation Reaffirms Commitment to Caribbean Tourism at SOTIC

Carnival Corporation highlighted its commitment to Caribbean tourism at the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) in the Cayman Islands last week.

Carnival supported the Tropical Shipping Regional Tourism Youth Congress and participated in a key panel discussion on cruise sector growth, the company stated.

Carnival Corporation awarded a $4,000 scholarship to the Regional Tourism Youth Congress winner for the best idea to advance Caribbean tourism. Additionally, in partnership with Acordis International Corp., the company presented a laptop to the second-place winner. The Congress, which includes students aged 14 to 17 from CTO member countries, focuses on exploring and shaping the future of Caribbean tourism.

Marie McKenzie, senior vice president of government and destination affairs for Carnival Corporation, said: “Carnival Corporation is proud to support the CTO’s Youth Congress and invest in the future of Caribbean tourism. We believe in the potential of Caribbean youth to shape an innovative and sustainable future for the industry. This scholarship is just one way we’re working to nurture talent and create opportunities for the next generation of tourism leaders.”

David Candib, vice President of port Operations for Carnival Cruise Line, participated in a panel discussion on the “Growth of the Cruise Sector” alongside Richard Sasso, chairman of MSC Cruises USA. Candib discussed the industry’s record-breaking performance and Carnival’s expansion plans.

“The cruise industry continues to break records, with demand for cruise vacations at an all-time high,” said Candib. “Carnival Corporation recently closed another quarter delivering records across revenues, operating income, customer deposits, and booking levels, exceeding our guidance on every measure.”

Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s secretary-general and CEO, said: “We are delighted to have Carnival Corporation’s strong presence at SOTIC. Their commitment to Caribbean tourism, from empowering our youth to driving sustainable growth, exemplifies the kind of partnership that propels our region forward. The company’s initiatives in local employment and environmental stewardship are invaluable as we collectively shape the future of Caribbean tourism.”

Carnival Corporation also gave the Youth Congress participants a tour, allowing them to see first-hand the career opportunities available in the cruise industry. The company currently employs about 1,400 Caribbean nationals on Carnival Cruise Line ships and is expanding its workforce through initiatives such as partnerships with Caribbean Maritime University, nautical and culinary apprentice programs and recruitment efforts in Caribbean communities.

“Our participation in this conference and our ongoing initiatives demonstrate Carnival Corporation’s unwavering commitment to the Caribbean. We’re not just cruise operators; we’re active participants in shaping a thriving, sustainable tourism ecosystem that benefits both visitors and residents,” added McKenzie.

Photo: From L to R: Emile Hamilton, Trade Manager of Tropical Shipping; Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the CTO; Anthurium Lewis, 2nd Place Winner, Tobago; Charlene Drakes, Manager, Stakeholder Engagements, Caribbean Region of Carnival Corporation & plc; Casey Davy, CEO of Breeze Travel Solutions