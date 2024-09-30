Carnival Corp: Increase in Drydock Days for 2025

Carnival Corporation will have an increase in drydock days in 2025, with the company expecting to have 688 drydock days for the year, according to David Bernstein, chief financial officer, speaking on the company’s third quarter earnings call.

The number of drydock days is up 17 percent over 2024, according to Bernstein.

The additional days can be attributed to timing of drydock cycles, a larger fleet, plus the AIDA Evolution program. In addition is the transfer of two P&O Australia ships to the Carnival Cruise Line brand.

Josh Weinstein, CEO, noted the AIDA program and said it would benefit the bottom line.

“We also continue to invest in the existing fleet with major modernization programs like AIDA Evolution expected to deliver additional revenue uplift over the coming years,” he added.

For 2025, the AIDA ship upgrades include a spring drydocking for the AIDAdiva and a fall appointment for the AIDAluna.

The AIDAdiva will enter the Chantier Naval shipyard in Marseille, France, from February 3 to March 22, 2025. The AIDAluna will be in the shipyard from October 22 to December 10, 2025.

During the seven-week drydock projects, AIDA will focus on key hotel upgrades plus technical work.

All guest staterooms are set to receive a new look, the company said, and the number of suites will be increased.

Other changes include the addition of new restaurants, signature bars, and activity areas for families with children.

The Theatrium, AIDA’s unique combination of atrium and theater, will be redesigned with new seating and a fresh color scheme.