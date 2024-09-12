Avalon Waterways Sets New Booking Records for 2025

Avalon Waterways is experiencing record-breaking bookings for 2025, following a strong performance in 2024, the company said in a statement.

“We’re coming to the finish line of our strongest sales year ever. And I’m thrilled to share that 2025 is on another record pace and gaining. In recent weeks, 2025 bookings are outpacing 2024 by more than 50 percent, year-over-year,” said Pam Hoffee, president of Avalon Waterways.

“Leading the way are France and Portugal as well as off-season, ‘special interest’ cruises, including our exclusive series of ‘Active and Discovery’ itineraries.”

Avalon Waterways will introduce Bordeaux as a new destination for its 2025 cruises, offering experiences that include exploring historic castles, wine cellars and gourmet cuisine.

“Next year, we’re adding another Suite Ship to the rivers of France and cruising Bordeaux on the Garonne and Dordogne Rivers,” continued Hoffee. “Our new, week-long Bordeaux itinerary – Bonjour Bordeaux: Châteaux, Wineries and Charming Villages – can also be combined for new, longer cruises on the Seine, Saône, Rhône and Rhine Rivers, creating an incredible, in-depth opportunity to enjoy France and Western Europe, as a whole.”

The line also made its Portugal debut on the Douro River in 2024 with the new Avalon Alegria, which sailed at full capacity. For 2025, Douro sales are reportedly surpassing those of 2024.

“Every year, our November and December Festive-themed cruises sell out, encouraging us to add more departures. We’re also seeing an increase in sales in the Spring season, adding to the cooler weather cruise trend,” added Hoffee.

According to Hoffee, the company’s “Active and Discovery” departures on the Rhine, Danube, Rhône and Seine Rivers are among its most popular sailings for next year.

“Our cruisers are not passive. They want to activate their mind, heart, body and tastebuds on vacation,” said Hoffee. “A recent survey of 16,600 past Avalon guests indicated that 25 percent want to be active while cruising, immersing themselves in new, passion-packed ways. And in 2025, we’re giving them more options than ever before to move and be moved on all Avalon cruise departures.”