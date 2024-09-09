Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Aurora Expeditions Appoints Greg Cormier as Chief Marketing Officer

Greg Cormier

Aurora Expeditions announced the appointment of Greg Cormier as chief marketing officer. 

Based in Toronto, Cormier will lead global growth efforts for the brand, with a focus on enhancing the company’s digital experience and expanding its market share in North America.

With over 20 years of experience in brand and digital marketing, Cormier will collaborate with Aurora Expeditions’ global marketing and sales teams to support operational expansion as the company prepares to launch its third purpose-built small ship in 2025.

“I am thrilled to have joined Aurora Expeditions at this pivotal moment for the brand,” said Cormier. 

“With two modern, small expedition ships and a third launching in 2025, I’m excited to build on the incredible work that has already been done and lead the team into this next chapter of global growth and expansion.” 

 

