Atlas Ocean Voyages Introduces ‘The Explorer’s Table’ Dining Experience

Atlas Ocean Voyages has introduced The Explorer’s Table, a new specialty dining experience available on Polar Expeditions to Antarctica and the High Arctic, according to a press release.

This Omakase-style offering will showcase global culinary dishes from Spain, Korea, France, Argentina and North America, served in The Dome observation lounge. The dining experience will be featured once per expedition on all yachts, including the World Voyager, World Traveller and World Navigator.

“The culinary team is kicking off the Winter 2024-2025 Antarctic season with a new elevated onboard dining experience that will continue in the Arctic next summer,” said James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Guests will enjoy a special evening with just a few other guests, providing the ultimate dining experience onboard.”

Prepared for only ten guests, The Explorer’s Table offers an intimate dining experience set against the backdrop of glaciers and icebergs. Standout dishes include Salad de Bacalao, Steamed Pastrami Sandwich and Charcoal Steamed Nishiki Rice with Ossetra Caviar. Guests can enjoy options such as Chargrilled Gaucho-style Vegetables with Pistachio Gremolata, Mango and Duck with Avocado and Flamed Spring Chicken Terrine. Desserts include a decadent Pot de Crème with Valrhona Guanaja 70 percent chocolate. Each course is paired with wines from the Mendoza Valley.

Reservations, priced at $179 per guest, open 60 days prior to embarkation. Pre-reservations can be made through a travel advisor.