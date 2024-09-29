Ambassador Partners with Prima for Crafting Cruise

Ambassador Cruise Line has partnered with Prima to launch a unique crafting cruise experience, “Crafting at Sea,” scheduled to set sail on the Ambience in April 2025.

The week-long journey will be hosted by Prima’s Editor-in-Chief, Jo Checkley, and Craft Editor, Imogen Cooper, alongside a team of expert crafters. The sailing will include stops in Honfleur, Isle of Scilly and Cobh for Cork. Guests will enjoy a program of crafting activities, including workshops, Q&A sessions, drop-in sessions and interviews.

Gordon Nardini, chief marketing officer at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “We’ve seen tremendous interest in crafting activities on-board since our very first sailing in 2022 and partnering with such a well-loved brand as Prima feels like the perfect match. This collaboration will offer our guests a truly unique experience that complements our theatre@sea program. Not only will guests be able to learn new crafting skills and techniques, but they’ll also get to explore incredible destinations while enjoying Ambassador’s signature ‘warmest welcome at sea’. With amazing entertainment, outstanding cuisine and the exceptional service that Ambassador is proud to offer to all its guests, the Crafting at Sea voyage promises to be a one-of-a-kind adventure for craft enthusiasts and cruisers alike; all for the best value.”

Jo Checkley, editor-in-chief of Prima, added: “We are so excited to introduce Prima’s Crafting at Sea program, created in partnership with Ambassador Cruise Line. We’re kicking off with our Easter 2025 voyage to Honfleur, Isles of Scilly and Cork, featuring a full timetable of craft workshops, Q&As, inspiring talks and so much more, brought to guests by our hand-picked team of crafting experts who will be onboard all week. Guests can try everything from crochet and knitting to embroidery and macramé – it’s guaranteed to be a holiday to remember for any craft lover.”