Ambassador Launches ‘Grab the Cash’ Trade Incentive

Ambassador Cruise Line announced a trade incentive running from September 2 to September 29, 2024, offering agents a chance to win £300 in Love2Shop vouchers daily.

Each booking made during the promotion period enters agents into a prize draw, with one winner selected each day. Additionally, all entries will be included in a final draw on September 30 for a grand prize of £1,500.

Nicola Harper, head of distribution at Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Our valued trade partners are incredibly important to us, and we’re continuing to show our appreciation with this all-new incentive. Agents are and will remain key to our ongoing efforts to broaden the appeal of the Ambassador brand, and ‘Grab the Cash’ offers us a great opportunity to thank them for their continued support.”

To participate, agents must make a booking and email their details, including name, agency name, ABTA number and booking reference, to competitions@ambassadorcruiseline.com.

Winners will be announced daily, with updates showcased on the Facebook page – Ambassador Cruise Line Trade Partners.