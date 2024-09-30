AIDAprima Marks 150th Visit to Rotterdam

On September 30, 2024, the AIDAprima made its 150th visit to Rotterdam, becoming the cruise ship with the highest number of visits to the city in the past eight years, according to a press release.

Since the AIDAprima’s inaugural call on April 19, 2016, the ship has brought an estimated 550,000 guests to the city and surrounding region.

The ship currently welcomes passengers bi-weekly on Thursdays. Visitors often explore attractions such as Rotterdam City Center for shopping, the Markthal, Depot Boijmans van Beuningen, Spido, Splashtours and the scenic local panoramic tram.

Through a proactive collaboration with the cruise port, local residents have been invited onboard. This initiative aims to showcase existing environmental measures and discuss plans for future improvements, including a decarbonization roadmap, the adoption of environmental technologies, and efforts to enhance energy efficiency and resource conservation.

“As the cruise industry continues to grow, it’s vital for cruise lines, ports and destination stakeholders to discuss and identify challenges and work together on best practices and solutions that already are in place and those that can be applied in practice now and for years to come,” said Falk Bleckert, captain of AIDAprima.

The AIDAprima also made history as the first cruise ship to use 100 percent biofuel in Rotterdam in December 2022, collaborating with biofuel innovator GoodFuels. More recently, on September 5, 2024, AIDAprima was refueled with 100 percent renewable Bio Marine Fuel provided by VARO Energy, as part of a pilot project aimed at evaluating the fuel’s performance in regular operations.