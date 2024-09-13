90 Graduates Complete Curaçao Hospitality Training Program

The Curaçao Tourist Board celebrated the graduation of 90 participants from its Hospitality Training Program.

Minister Charles Cooper, responsible for economic development, along with the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), presented certificates to the participants. The graduates received certificates in various hospitality roles, including 34 assistant cooks, 11 assistant bartenders/waiters, 25 artisans, 11 hosts and nine newly certified training instructors.

Over six weeks, participants acquired practical and theoretical skills, with courses also covering personal empowerment and small business training.

The program, managed by the Ministry of Economic Development and the Curaçao Tourist Board, involved collaboration with several ministries and private sector partners. Graduates are now gaining experience in hospitality companies for five months, with opportunities for permanent employment