Windstar Extends Sail Beyond Ordinary Promotion

Windstar Cruises is extending its Sail Beyond Ordinary promotion and adding new dates for sailings through March 31, 2025 to the promotion.

According to a press release, the extended offer, running from July 2, includes double Yacht Club Member discounts for 2024 and early 2025 voyages, reduced deposits on 2024 trips, and new 2025 sailings departing through March 31.

The Sail Beyond Ordinary offer is valid until September 30 and covers destinations like French Polynesia and new itineraries in the Mediterranean.

“Windstar’s All-Inclusive fare ordinarily is $89 per person, per day, so the savings of this inclusion were already significant,” said Windstar’s Chief Commercial Officer Janet Bava. “But now, guests can enjoy the all-inclusive offer AND these additional perks on hundreds of departures in Windstar’s collection including itineraries across French Polynesia, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America.”

Yacht Club Member discounts rewards returning guests with 10 percent off on departures through March 31, 2025, (double the standard 5 percent discount) cruise fare, as an additional thank you for being a loyal guest.

Reduced deposits include the following: