Swan Hellenic Joins Virtuoso

Swan Hellenic has been welcomed into Virtuoso’s portfolio of travel partners, comprising over 2,300 suppliers in 100 countries, according to a statement.

Patrizia Iantorno, Swan Hellenic’s chief commercial officer, emphasized that becoming a part of Virtuoso will create new sales and marketing opportunities with the network’s travel advisors and their clientele. Virtuoso agencies globally handle $28–$32 billion in annual sales, affirming their leadership in the luxury travel sector.

“Virtuoso’s acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honor,” said Iantorno. “The reputation Virtuoso member agencies have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service. Now that we’re part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors and their clients the special amenities, values and experiences that surpass their expectations.”

Swan Hellenic’s acceptance into Virtuoso establishes direct relationships with leading travel agencies across North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Virtuoso’s partners are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel’s worldwide gathering.