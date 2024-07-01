Seabourn Pursuit Named in Unique Ceremony

Seabourn has officially named the Seabourn Pursuit in a ceremony at Ngula Jar Island, Australia, on June 29, 2024.

With guests in Zodiacs beside the ship and the onboard team lined up along the decks, the Wunambal Gaambera Traditional Owners named the Seabourn Pursuit.

The celebration and naming ceremony were planned to honor Wunambal Gaambera Country and people and the Kimberley region. Guests participated in a Wunambal Gaambera welcome and smoking ceremony, “jimɨrri,” to welcome guests to the country and wish them safe travels.

“Our smoking ceremony is done for visitors so that our old people’s spirits won’t follow them,” said Wunambal Gaambera Traditional Owner Lillian Karadada. The “Junba,” a traditional story-telling song and dance, was carried out by Wunambal Gaambera Traditional Owners. Guests also visited ancient rock art sites and had the chance to hear the cultural stories of the area. Artworks by Wunambal Gaambera artists were on display and for sale.

To celebrate their relationship, Seabourn and Wunambal Gaambera Traditional Owners exchanged gifts. In addition, Seabourn guests Vince and Jane Roig, who have sailed on every Seabourn inaugural voyage on the current seven-ship fleet, presented the Traditional Owners with a symbolic gift of art supplies as a token of appreciation.

The day culminated with a naming ceremony in both the Wunambal Gaambera language and English. Representatives from the Wunambal Gaambera Aboriginal Corporation wished Seabourn Pursuit many blessings and extraordinary expeditions in Wunambal Gaambera Country. Seabourn used a special bottle made from sugar and coated with sand from Ngula, Jar Island, to honor and respect the land. Guests and crew members both onboard and in Zodiacs cheered as the bottle broke on the ship’s bow.

Seabourn President Natalya Leahy said: “This day marks a very special event with the christening of Seabourn Pursuit, our newest ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ship. This is a wonderful maritime tradition, and today is extra special for us because we asked the Wunambal Gaambera to be the ship’s godparents, which marks the beginning of a long sustainable partnership between our brand and this community. We know our guests visit these wonderful places in the world because they believe in the transformative power of travel, and today we celebrate exactly this.

Catherine Goonack, chair, Wunambal Gaambera Aboriginal Corporation, added: “We are honored to be the godparents of Seabourn Pursuit and share our culture with their crew and guests. It’s good to see our people working on Country and sharing our unique culture in the right way. Living and working on Country is important for us. When we are living and speaking the language on Country, we are healthy. Thank you, Seabourn, for your support. Biyanga graa winya – Welcome.”