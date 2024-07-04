Riviera River Cruises to Give Away Cabins to Travel Agents

To celebrate the Fourth of July and Canada Day, Riviera River Cruises is giving away sailings to U.S. and Canadian travel advisors, according to a press release.

Riviera is giving away two cabins aboard 2025 or 2025 cruises of up to eight days, one to an advisor in the United States and one to an advisor in Canada. Advisors will receive one entry for every booking they make during July.

“Summer is here and we’re celebrating by giving away cruises to our travel advisor partners in the U.S. and Canada,” said Marilyn Conroy, Executive vice president of sales and marketing North America for Riviera River Cruises. “Two lucky advisors will receive a cruise up to eight days long – and every cabin booked in July will increase your chances of winning. Choose from among our new themed itineraries focusing on art, music and food, a festive holiday season voyage, or one of our popular classics like the Blue Danube or the Douro, Porto and Salamanca.”

Winners will be announced Drawing will be on Aug. 1.