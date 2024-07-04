Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Riviera River Cruises to Give Away Cabins to Travel Agents

Geoffrey Chaucer

To celebrate the Fourth of July and Canada Day, Riviera River Cruises is giving away sailings to U.S. and Canadian travel advisors, according to a press release.

Riviera is giving away two cabins aboard 2025 or 2025 cruises of up to eight days, one to an advisor in the United States and one to an advisor in Canada. Advisors will receive one entry for every booking they make during July.

“Summer is here and we’re celebrating by giving away cruises to our travel advisor partners in the U.S. and Canada,” said Marilyn Conroy, Executive vice president of sales and marketing North America for Riviera River Cruises. “Two lucky advisors will receive a cruise up to eight days long – and every cabin booked in July will increase your chances of winning. Choose from among our new themed itineraries focusing on art, music and food, a festive holiday season voyage, or one of our popular classics like the Blue Danube or the Douro, Porto and Salamanca.”

Winners will be announced Drawing will be on Aug. 1.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

62 Ships | 142,732 Berths | $46.7 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.