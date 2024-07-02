Pearl Mist Set to Call Again in Escanaba, Michigan

Pearl Seas Cruises’ Pearl Mist will arrive again at Escanaba’s North Shore Marine Terminal and Logistics Dock on Wednesday, July 3.

According to a press release, the Pearl Mist will stay docked in Escanaba all day and depart at approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The disembarking passengers will be greeted by the Escanaba City Band, starting at 11 a.m. at the North Shore dock. Mayor Mark Ammel will present the ceremonial “Key to the City of Escanaba” to Pearl Mist Captain George Ciortan. The community is invited to come to welcome the Pearl Mist and its passengers and crew members.

“We are grateful that Pearl Seas Cruises has chosen our Waterfront Community as a stop during the Pearl Mist’s voyages across the Great Lakes this summer,” said Delta Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vickie Micheau. “We hope the warm hospitality that our residents and businesses show to the passengers and crew keeps them coming back as they plan future cruise itineraries.”

The Pearl Mist also visited Escanaba on Sunday, June 23.

The Wednesday call is part of the ‘Great Lakes Explorer’ 15-day itinerary, which explores Toronto; Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, as well as: Cleveland; Detroit; Midland, Ontario, Canada; Parry Sound, Ontario, Canada; Mackinac Island; Sault Ste. Marie; Marquette; Thunder Bay, Ontario; and Duluth, Minn.