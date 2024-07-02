Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Pearl Mist Set to Call Again in Escanaba, Michigan

Docked in Escanaba

Pearl Seas Cruises’ Pearl Mist will arrive again at Escanaba’s North Shore Marine Terminal and Logistics Dock on Wednesday, July 3.

According to a press release, the Pearl Mist will stay docked in Escanaba all day and depart at approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The disembarking passengers will be greeted by the Escanaba City Band, starting at 11 a.m. at the North Shore dock. Mayor Mark Ammel will present the ceremonial “Key to the City of Escanaba” to Pearl Mist Captain George Ciortan. The community is invited to come to welcome the Pearl Mist and its passengers and crew members.

“We are grateful that Pearl Seas Cruises has chosen our Waterfront Community as a stop during the Pearl Mist’s voyages across the Great Lakes this summer,” said Delta Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vickie Micheau. “We hope the warm hospitality that our residents and businesses show to the passengers and crew keeps them coming back as they plan future cruise itineraries.”

The Pearl Mist also visited Escanaba on Sunday, June 23.

The Wednesday call is part of the ‘Great Lakes Explorer’ 15-day itinerary, which explores Toronto; Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, as well as: Cleveland; Detroit; Midland, Ontario, Canada; Parry Sound, Ontario, Canada; Mackinac Island; Sault Ste. Marie; Marquette; Thunder Bay, Ontario; and Duluth, Minn.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

62 Ships | 142,732 Berths | $46.7 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.