Oceania Launches Annual Summer Sale

Oceania Cruises launched its summer sale, offering up to 40 percent off on 50 voyages sailing in 2024 and 2025, according to a press release..

Running through August 26, the Annual Summer Sale is valid on a selection of voyages, departing between October 2024 and August 2025. Prices start from $1,080 per person, for the six-day roundtrip Singapore “Malay Peninsula Treasures” voyage aboard the Regatta departing April 3, 2025.

“Our Annual Summer Sale features a diverse, and truly global, collection of sailings, from 35-day Pacific Ocean crossings to a six-day exploration of the Malaysian Peninsula, all at enticing prices, starting from just over $1,000 per person,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises.

“It’s the ideal way to experience Oceania Cruises’ ultra-premium experience at the ultimate value, so whether it’s your first, tenth, or thirtieth time sailing with us, there’s no better time to book your next journey on Oceania Cruises.”

Highlights include: