New Global Cruise Ship Index and Ship Listing Database Out Now

The latest edition of the Global Cruise Ship Index by Cruise Industry News is now out and available for immediate download.

The all-new 2025 Global Cruise Ship Index is a comprehensive Excel file that puts the entire cruise fleet at the user’s fingertips, offering a wealth of crucial data on over 550 vessels.

The list is a meticulously organized and sortable database, covering key metrics such as cruise line, ship name, build date, guest capacity, crew capacity, shipyard, building cost, length, width, and draft. The file also includes details on green technologies like shore power and exhaust gas cleaning systems as well as alternative fuels.

The file covers all ships in service, the newbuild orderbook, start ups and a number of in limbo ships that are not currently sailing. These sheets provide insights into recently decommissioned ships and exciting new players in the cruise market.

Plus, the forward-looking orderbook as of July 2024 gives a glimpse into the future of the industry.

Get your hands on the 2025 Global Cruise Ship Index by Cruise Industry News now.