MSC Cruises Made 44 Shore Power Connections in 2023

MSC Cruises made 44 successful shore power connections in 2023, according to the company’s recent Sustainability Report.

Eight ports across Norway, Germany, Malta and the United Kingdom provided MSC’s vessels with shore energy, including Alesund, Bergen, Warnemunde, Southampton and Malta.

The year also marked the first time that the company’s fleet made regular shore power operations. MSC said its vessels plugged in for a total of 468 hours.

During this time, the company consumed 2,222 MWh of electricity, avoiding 1,602 tCO2 of direct emissions.

For 2024, MSC’s target is 220 connections, with multiple new ports expected to offer shore power.

Expanding beyond Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, the technology will also be available in North America.

Set to open this year, MSC Cruises’ new $350 million cruise terminal in Miami will be able to provide vessels with shore power.

According to the 2023 Sustainability Report, shore power is an important part of the company’s strategy to reduce SOx and NOx emissions.

The technology allows the ships to turn off their engines while connected to the port’s power grid, eliminating all emissions while at berth.

“We continue to work closely with ports to support infrastructure investments required, with signed commitments at several Baltic and Mediterranean ports to use shore power facilities as soon as they become available,” the report explained.

The latest edition of the Global Cruise Ship Index by Cruise Industry News shows that 16 ships of MSC Cruises’ 22-vessel fleet are currently able to use shore power.

Offering crucial data on over 550 vessels, the recently launched report shows that the company’s next ships, the MSC World America and the MSC World Asia, will also be equipped with the technology.

MSC’s strategy also includes a focus on LNG. According to the company, the fuel emits 85 percent less NOx and 99 percent less SOx and particulates when compared to conventional maritime fuels.