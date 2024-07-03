July Update: New Luxury Cruise Ships Increase Orderbook Numbers

Recent orders from luxury cruise brands are contributing to an increase number of new cruise ships on order, according to the current global cruise industry orderbook.

The latest update of Cruise Industry News’ orderbook report shows that 61 ships are currently expected to enter service by 2036.

With a recent order placed at the Fincantieri shipyard, Crystal has joined the lineup of luxury cruise lines that are planning to add capacity.

The newbuilds, which were ordered in late June, will be the first traditional ships built for the A&K-owned brand in 25 years.

Scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2030 (estimated), the 61,800-ton ships will be able to accommodate up to 690 guests in double occupancy.

Crystal’s contract with Fincantieri also includes an option for a third sister ship, with delivery estimated for 2032.

[Note: Download a print-ready PDF of the orderbook here]

In May, Viking exercised two more shipbuilding options with the Fincantieri shipyard, bringing the company’s total new build orderbook to eight ships.

The new ocean-going vessels will have a capacity of 998 guests and are set to be delivered in 2029.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises also announced plans for two new upscale vessels this year, with the Seven Seas Prestige coming in 2026 and an unnamed sister ship scheduled for delivery in 2029.

Part of a larger order placed by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, the 850-guest ships will also be built at the Fincantieri shipyard.

Other key luxury brands building cruise ships include Explora Journeys, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Four Seasons Yachts, Windstar Cruises, Orient Express, Emerald Cruises, and Atlas Ocean Voyages.

With an average capacity of 2,209 passengers, the 61 ships on order will add a total of 134,770berths to the global cruise fleet.

The total orderbook value currently stands at $45.6 billion, with an average cost of $338,369per berth.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings leads the way with 13 ships ordered for the next 12 years, followed by the Royal Caribbean Group with six more ships set to enter service through 2028.