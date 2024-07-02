Hurricane Beryl Forces Itinerary Changes in the Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl is elevated to a category five storm, a number of cruise lines have confirmed itinerary changes in the Caribbean.

According to The Weather Channel, after moving south of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola on Tuesday, Beryl is expected to take a west-northwest track in the Caribbean through the rest of this week

Carnival Cruise Line has stated that its Fleet Operations Center in Miami is actively monitoring forecasts for possible itinerary impacts related to the hurricane.

Two vessels, the Carnival Horizon and the Carnival Liberty, have had their itineraries adjusted due to Beryl’s path.

According to the company, the Horizon had its visit to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands on July 3 cancelled, while Liberty’s upcoming visit to Cozumel, Mexico was moved forward and will now take place on July 2 instead of July 5.

“The safety of our guests and crew is paramount, and we are continuing to monitor forecasts and factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard, and the local port authorities to provide timely updates to our guests as more information becomes available,” Carnival said.

Norwegian Cruise Line has also changed the itineraries of two of its ships currently cruising in the Caribbean.

Originally scheduled to offer an itinerary to the Western Caribbean, the Norwegian Breakaway is now offering a cruise to the Eastern Caribbean after departing from Miami on June 30.

“To circumvent the path of Hurricane Beryl and forecast inclement weather, we made the decision to take a safer, alternative route,” the company said in a statement sent to guests onboard.

Instead of visiting Mexico, Honduras, and Belize, the Breakaway will now visit the Bahamas, St. Thomas, Tortola and the Dominican Republic over the next few days.

Norwegian Jade’s current cruise has also been rerouted to avoid Beryl’s path. After departing from Port Canaveral on June 29, the vessel was scheduled to visit Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Mexico.

Instead of the Western Caribbean destinations, the ship’s itinerary now sails the Eastern Caribbean, with planned visits to Puerto Rico, Tortola, and the Dominican Republic.

Three Royal Caribbean International vessels, the Icon of the Seas, the Wonder of the Seas and the Harmony of the Seas, have seen significant itinerary changes.

Instead of visiting destinations in the Eastern Caribbean, the Icon’s itinerary now includes visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico.

The Wonder of the Seas skipped a visit to Honduras and replaced a stop in Costa Maya with a new visit to Nassau.

Sailing to the Western Caribbean from its homeport in Galveston, the Harmony of the Seas dropped a visit to Honduras and advanced visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Other vessels that have seen itinerary changes include Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Fantasy and Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Beyond.