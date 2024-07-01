Global Ports Names Timo A. Schön as General Manager of Bremerhaven

Global Ports Holding (GPH) announced the appointment of Timo A. Schön as the new general manager for Bremerhaven Cruise Port.

Timo A. Schön brings over two decades of leadership experience in the maritime industry. Most recently, he served as CEO of Jade-Dienst GmbH in Wilhelmshaven, Germany. Before that, he was the Managing Director of Seaports of Niedersachsen GmbH.

“Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Timo A. Schön. His extensive experience and proven leadership in the maritime industry will be invaluable as we develop Bremerhaven Cruise Port, our first port in Germany. We are confident that under his guidance, Bremerhaven Cruise Port will achieve new heights of success and operational excellence.” Stephen Xuereb, COO of Global Ports Holding.

“I am delighted to join Global Ports Holding and lead the Bremerhaven Cruise Port operations. This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the growth of GPH’s first port in Germany. I look forward to working with the GPH team and local stakeholders to create a world-class cruise port experience for passengers and cruise lines alike,” said Schön.