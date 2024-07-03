De Wave Completes Acquisition of Inoxking

De Wave Group has announced the acquisition of Inoxking, a Vazzola-based company that manufactures stainless steel products, custom kitchen furniture and refrigeration equipment for the maritime industry.

According to a press release, the Group has decided to strengthen its collaboration with Inoxking, a company with €10.4 million in annual revenue and a longstanding partnership, due to Inoxking’s adaptability in various project phases. This will help better manage future orders for cruise ship outfitting and other projects. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

De Wave will now benefit from a partner with over twenty years of experience in steel processing and a cutting-edge production facility. Inoxking’s plant spans over 18,000 square meters, with 8,000 square meters covered, and employs approximately 70 employees dedicated to manufacturing products for the naval catering, yacht and cruise ship markets.

Riccardo Pompili, CEO of De Wave Group, said: “Today’s operation confirms our commitment to progressively expanding the range of products available to our partners. In recent months, we have secured significant contracts for the construction of future ships, requiring top-tier know-how and expertise, as well as a network of partners capable of overseeing all design and execution phases. The addition of Inoxking will therefore allow us to create new synergies, further enhancing our production capacity and efficiency.”

The acquisition by De Wave is part of its strategy to control key production components while retaining the expertise of acquired companies. Since 2022, the Group has taken over four leading companies in the naval mechanical sector: Tecnavi, Mobil Line, Wingeco, and now Inoxking.