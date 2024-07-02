Celestyal Launches Summer Savings; Up to 50% Off

Celestyal announced a new summer promotion, with up to 50 percent savings on its Arabian Gulf voyages, sailing from 2024 through 202, according to a company statement.

Guests who book an Arabian Gulf voyage can save up to 50 percent on cruise fare, with additional discounts of over 70 percent on select cabins. The offer also includes an additional 30 percent reduction on third and fourth guests sharing a cabin.

Itineraries range from three to 14 nights and call at destinations including Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Bahrain, as well as Sir Bani Yas Island, Fujairah, Muscat and Khasab.

Lee Haslett, chief commercial officer at Celestyal, said: “Our new summer savings bonanza delivers unmissable cruise experiences across our expanded sailing program at truly unbeatable value.

“By launching our new itineraries through March 2027, it has enabled us to offer early booking savings on our eye-catching new Arabian Gulf and Adriatic voyages and our much-loved Mediterranean cruises. There’s never been a better reason to either return to Celestyal or to try us out for the first time.”

Prices for the newly launched three-night “Iconic Arabia” cruise, departing from Abu Dhabi in 2025 onboard the Celestyal Discovery, now start at $319per person (down from $640)

The seven-night “Desert Days” voyage, departing from Doha onboard the Celestyal Journey, now starts at $609 per person (down from $1280).

Celestyal is also offering early booking savings on over 200 departures across 2025 and 2026 on their “Iconic Aegean”, “Idyllic Aegean” and new-to-2024 “Heavenly Adriatic” voyages. Travelers can save up to 50 percent, with additional discounts of over 60 percent on limited cabins. The offer also includes further reductions of 30 percent on third and fourth guests sharing a cabin.