Alaska Wildfire Disrupts Operations Holland America and Princess Resorts

A wildfire in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve caused disruptions to several resorts, including Holland America’s McKinley Chalet Resort and the Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge.

According to Alaska Wildland Fire Information, the Riley Fire was first reported on Sunday and spread to 350 to 400 acres in a matter of hours, covering the area across the Nenana River from the McKinley Chalet Resort, one mile from the park entrance.

As power outages spread across the area, Holland America’s McKinley resort is experiencing service disruptions while Denali Princess Wilderness Lodge, located less than a half a mile from McKinley Chalet, has closed to new arrivals.

Princess has also closed its Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge within the park, and its Fairbanks Princess Riverside Lodge, located in Fairbanks, Alaska, another gateway into Denali.

“Due to the impact of the Riley wildfire in the Denali National Park area, we have closed Denali, Mt. McKinley and Fairbanks to new arrivals,” the company announced.

“All hotel-only and land-only bookings through July 5 at these three properties will be cancelled. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time as we strive to keep everyone safe. We kindly ask that you not come to the hotels, as we will be unable to accommodate you.”

All visitor facilities and park operations in Denali’s entrance area are currently closed, with the fire now 10 percent contained. Local authorities are working on restoring power to the area.