AIDA Cruises Opens Bookings for Summer 2026 Season

AIDA Cruises’ summer 2026 itineraries are now open for bookings, featuring around 450 voyages.

Highlights of the summer 2026 season will be the total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026. Guests on five AIDA ships will have the opportunity to witness this natural spectacle up close. Beginning on August 7, 2026, the AIDAsol will depart from Hamburg, navigating through the English Channel and the Bay of Biscay towards the eclipse.

For travelers looking to experience another natural phenomenon, the Aurora Borealis, can book one of the “Autumnal Northern Lights” cruises sailing aboard the AIDAsol, departing from Hamburg. The 14-day voyages include stops in Leknes and Bodø, the Lofoten Islands and Tromsø.

Soccer fans can experience the excitement of the World Cup while sailing aboard AIDA ships, with the finals taking place on July 19, 2026.

Three AIDA ships will be based in the Mediterranean during the summer of 2026, including the AIDAcosma, AIDAstella and AIDAblu. Travelers can spend the Easter holidays at sea onboard AIDAprima’s “Easter Voyage through the Mediterranean”. New for the season are visits to Zakynthos and Bodrum during AIDAblu’s summer itineraries to Greece.