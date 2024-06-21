Zinus Secures Contract with ABB for Cruise Ship Shore Power Delivery

Zinus announced a contract win with ABB for the delivery of the CRU500 cable management system (CMS) for end-client Portsmouth International Port, marking its first international contract for the CRU500.

The contract includes one CMS Cruise unit and three shore-side cabinets, designed to enhance aesthetics and functionality for the port environment.

As part of the contract, Zinus will establish local representation to ensure uninterrupted operations.

The CRU500 CMS features a fully electric design, with cables neatly organized within cable chains. This enhances safety and reduces weight, making it the lightest CMS system available for cruise ships in the market today.

“We are immensely proud to secure our first international contract for CMS cruise systems with ABB,” says Geir Arne Bjørkelund, sales director, shore power at Zinus.“This milestone achievement is a great recognition of our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. We are excited to bring our CRU500 CMS to Portsmouth International Port by the end of March 2025, and to see it in operation as the first of our cruise units outside Norway.”

This equipment will be part of a UK government-funded Zero Emissions Vessels and Infrastructure competition (ZEVI) project, called Sea Change. This shore power system will be deployed across Portsmouth International Port’s three busiest berths. It enables visiting ferry and cruise ships to switch off their engines by connecting to green electricity, powering their onboard systems sustainably.

The system is projected to reduce emissions by more than 20,000 tonnes of CO2e annually starting in 2027, equivalent to the carbon footprint of approximately 2,500 UK households per year.