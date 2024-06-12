Victoria Cruises Line U.S. Sales Effort Shut Down by State of Utah

Victoria Cruises Line is the subject of a new document recently released by the Fraud Investigator with the Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection.

The state agency has taken action against the Hungarian company and essentially put a stop to its U.S. sales efforts according to the document.

This was brought on by numerous customers who had wired $10,000 or more to a bank account in Hungary as a deposit for a residential-style world cruise that has now been delayed to 2025.

Those consumers, asking not to be named, have said they believe that the cruise shows no signs of happening, with allegations that the company is not issuing refunds.

“I acknowledge that consumers in the United States and other countries were harmed by the conduct of Victoria Cruises Line KFT and I sincerely regret my participation and facilitation of their activities,” said Valerie Sariahlyn Linderoth in the report, who was the company’s U.S. brand ambassador and per her deal with the state of Utah, has agreed to no longer represent the company.

“I do not believe that consumers who paid Victoria Cruises Line KFT will receive the promised cruise nor a refund of their payments,” Linderoth said.

The company’s headquarters is an apartment in Hungary (pictured above).

According to one customer that asked not to be quoted, other key company officials include owner Viktória Judit Takács-Ollram and her son and vice president, Marcell Herold, who is also a college student at the University of Florence. They are believed to be based in an apartment in Florence, Italy. Herold is said to be running the day-to-day operation.

The company, which previously operated as Akoya Gold Commercial and Service, claims to have a deal for a ship that has been laid up in Greece since 2020 and its U.S.-based sales representative, Linderoth, lived in Utah, which helped trigger the state’s interest after a multitude consumer complaints.

The report was made public on Monday and is 13 pages long, painting a less-than-ideal picture of the company and its business practices.

Of note, among many findings, the report discovered that company claimed to employ numerous crew members, yet none of those contacted confirmed their employment. It also alleges a fake LinkedIn profile for the company’s CEO and questions his existence.

Additionally, the company had not filed necessary regulatory documents or surety bonds with the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), nor had they reserved a departure date from the Florida Port Authority as advertised.

According to customers, the company has delayed wiring back refunds for its cruise start up that was originally set to sail in 2022 and has been repeatedly delayed.

Publicly available Hungarian tax records show Viktória Judit Takács-Ollram having a personal tax debt of over $150,000 as of 2020, which was reduced to just $27,000 by 2023.

Additional information sent to Cruise Industry News shows that Vivien Eva Horvath, the brand’s social media marketing manager, and Herold appear to be engaged in a separate business venture in renting out Maseratis in Italy and Southern France. Ads promoting the business on Facebook list Victoria Cruises Line as the ad buyer.