Variety Cruises Launches Incentive Promotion for Travel Advisors

Variety Cruises announced today an incentive promotion for travel advisors booking holidays on the company’s Tahiti and French Polynesia cruises.

According to a press release, advisors who sell three cabins on Variety’s itineraries in Tahiti that depart now through April 30, 2025, and are booked by September 15, 2024, qualify for a free cruise for two people.

Advisors can choose to use the free cabin as a familiarization trip for themselves and a guest, or it can be sold or used as a promotion for their clients, the company added.

“We’re so appreciative of all our travel advisor partners and wanted to give back to this community by offering a special experience in one of the world’s most beloved travel destinations,” said Filippos Venetopoulos, CEO of Variety Cruises.

“We hope that this offer will help travel planners create memories that last a lifetime for themselves, after working tirelessly to make their clients’ dream trips come to life,” he added.

Variety offers several options for travelers in the region, with three applicable itineraries ranging from seven to 11 nights and starting at $2,750 per person.

On each cruise, travelers will sail round-trip from Papeete port in Tahiti to uncover the Society Islands of French Polynesia by small ship, with itineraries visiting Bora Bora, Taha’a, Moorea, Huahine, and Raiatea.

The “Sell Three, Sail Free in Tahiti” promotion is valid for new bookings confirmed and deposited through September 15, 2024, for sailings departing now through April 30, 2025.

To qualify, travel advisors must advise Variety Cruises by email and provide their three booking numbers to infousa@varietycruises.com and sales@varietycruises.com.

The advisors’ free cruise is available on the company’s seven-night Tahiti itineraries and must be taken before April 30, 2025.

The promotion does not apply to the company’s Tahiti and Tuamotu Islands sailings in November 2024.