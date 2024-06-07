Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Uragashira Pier in Sasebo Port Welcomes First Ship

Costa Ship in Sasebo

The new Uragashira cruise pier in Sasebo Port welcomed its first call with the arrival of Costa Serena on June 1, 2024.

The new cruise pier has been developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Carnival Corporation and the city of Sasebo.

A ceremony was held to commemorate the ship’s arrival and the opening of the new pier. In attendance were executives from Carnival Corporation, including Senior Vice President Jan Swartz, along with national parliament members, the Governor of Nagasaki Prefecture, the Mayor of Sasebo City and the Director-General of the Ports and Harbors Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

In addition, a new facility known as the Sasebo Cruise Festival Village is under construction nearby the terminal that will allow visitors to experience Japanese tradition and culture.

 

