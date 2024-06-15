TV Star Kressley to Join SH Diana’s Exploration of Sicily

Swan Hellenic announced a series of events and excursions hosted by TV star Carson Kressley onboard its “Secrets of Sicily” cruise sailing in August.

Highlights include a White Lotus Cabaret Show, a White Party Dance evening with DJ and an authentic Sicilian shore dining experience hosted by Food Network celebrity chef Anne Burrell. Carson will also host an excursion to Noto and Syracuse, including visiting the Sicilia Outlet Village.

Other highlights include Swan Hellenic’s Maris Culinary Discovery at Sea series, featuring Italian gourmet chef Nikita Sergeev. Sergeev will treat guests to a different signature dish each night and host a Gala Dinner. He’ll also lead cooking shows and gastronomic excursions and socialize with guests. Kressley will also be joining.

The “Secrets of Sicily” cultural expedition departs Palermo on August 20 for an eight-night circumnavigation of the island, with calls in Trapani, Mazara del Vallo, Porto Empedocle and Valetta in Malta. The SH Diana will sail from there to Siracusa, then Giardini Naxos near Taormina and finally Lipari, before the voyage ends in Palermo on August 28.