Teachers Get Free Champagne on Fred. Olsen Sailings

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is offering teachers a complimentary champagne afternoon tea for two on select summer itineraries sailing in 2024 and 2025.

Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “At Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, you won’t see us hike up our cruise prices during the school holidays, as we are not targeting ourselves towards those with young families. This makes us a great cruise line for teachers looking for a break outside of term time.

“The offer of a complimentary champagne afternoon tea is available for cruises of six nights or more in July and August 2024 and 2025 which includes destinations including the stunning Norwegian Fjords, the volcanic Azores, picturesque French rivers and rugged Iceland.

“By choosing a Fred. Olsen cruise, you can visit multiple destinations off the beaten tourist trail, immerse in the local way of life, learn about the culture and enjoy stunning scenery, all while enjoying the comfort and onboard experience on our fleet of smaller-sized ships.”

Valid for new bookings until July 31, 2024, teachers can activate the offer by calling the line’s Reservations Team, stating code TEACH245 and providing Teacher Reference Numbers (TRNs).

Highlights include: