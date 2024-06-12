Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Tarragona Inaugurates New Terminal at MedCruise General Assembly

Tarragona Terminal

Tarragona Port celebrated two events this week, the opening of its new sustainable cruise terminal and the 64th MedCruise General Assembly, taking place June 11-14.

The event started with a welcome speech by Alba Colet, general manager of Tarragona Cruise Port, followed by the opening speech by Javier Rodríguez, regional director of the West Med and Asia of Global Ports Holding.

In attendance were Mehmet Kutman, president and CEO of Global Ports Holding; Saül Garreta, president of the Port of Tarragona; Rubén Viñuales, Mayor of Tarragona; Figen Ayan, president of MedCruise; Noemí Llauradó, president of the Provincial Council of Tarragona and councilor of the Reus City Council; Marta Domènech, director general of Tourism of Catalonia; Carles Brull, director of the Costa Daurada Tourism Board; Laura Roigé, president of the Tarragona Chamber of Commerce; Josep Pallarès, rector of the Rovira i Virgili University; Fernando Aldecoa, director general of PortAventura World; and Berta Cabré, president of the Business Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Tarragona (FEHT).

Tarragona’s new cruise terminal, designed using renewable energy and environmentally friendly practices, is available for transit and homeport operations. Facilities include a cafeteria, a guest information center, a shop, a bus parking area (up to 50 buses) and a taxi station (up to 20 taxi slots).

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

62 Ships | 142,732 Berths | $46.7 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Access
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.