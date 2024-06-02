Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Swan Hellenic Announces ‘Blue Marlin Ibiza’ Voyage

Swan Hellenic Vega

Swan Hellenic has teamed up with Blue Marlin Ibiza entertainment concept to craft a unique Caribbean adventure blending exploration with entertainment, according to a statement.

Departing aboard the SH Vega on October 16, 2024, guests on this special voyage can expect a line-up of international DJs and shows, cuisine and Ibiza beach club vibes across the journey.

Sailing from Philipsburg, Saint Marteen, Blue Marlin Ibiza @ Sea will visit Saint Barthélemy, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados, before the journey ends on October 22. 

 

