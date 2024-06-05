Stockholm Ready for Shore Power

Sweden’s first onshore power supply for cruise ships has reached a milestone by passing the test calls in Stockholm, according to a press release.

Over 35 cruise ships are expected to connect to the onshore power supply by October 2024.

Ports of Stockholm is now entering the project’s final phase to install two onshore power facilities for cruise ships at Stadsgården pier in Stockholm.

AIDA Cruises participated with the AIDAdiva in the first test call, which took place on May 30.

“Onshore power for cruise ships is an important milestone for Stockholm as a sustainable premium destination, to achieve set climate goals and improve the environment in the city. We are extremely excited to enter the final completion of our facilities. We look forward to welcoming cruise ships that can benefit from this technology,” said Jens Holm, chair of the Board of Ports of Stockholm.

The facilities are expected to reduce emissions from cruise ships in port and reduce noise from the engines. When connected to the electricity grid, the ship can turn off its diesel generators and use onshore power, thus greatly reducing carbon dioxide emissions, air pollution and noise. At least 35 cruise ships are expected to be connected to the grid during the season, which is also a test period.

“As an onshore power pioneer in Europe AIDA Cruises has been committed to the development of sustainable infrastructure in Europe for many years. We are happy to work with Ports of Stockholm with our knowledge and ships in the commissioning process of Sweden’s first onshore power facility for cruise ships,” said Marco Torkler, director of technical projects and operational support at AIDA Cruises.

When the project is completed, an estimated 45 percent of cruise calls at Ports of Stockholm will be able to connect to electricity at the pier.