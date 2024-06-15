Star Clippers Completes Fleetwide Rollout of Starlink WiFi

Star Clippers has completed the installation of Starlink high-speed internet on all three of its ships, according to a press release.

With SpaceX’s Low Earth Orbit satellite technology, the ships will now have connectivity in remote areas where service was unreliable before.

Mikael Krafft, owner and president of Star Clippers, said: “The rollout of Starlink onboard our ships is a pivotal move in recognizing the importance of dependable connectivity while at sea. With our authentic sailing ships often calling on remote ports and small islands, ensuring our guests and crew can remain in touch with loved ones back home—as well as enhancing our operational systems on board—is a top priority.”

Starlink packages are available based on usage, with a 1GB plan valid for seven days going for €18, 3GB valid for 14 days for €50 and 5GB valid for 21 days for €80.