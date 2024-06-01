Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Star Clippers Announces 2024-25 Theme Cruises

Royal Clipper

Star Clippers announced a lineup of speakers, chefs and fitness instructors joining its 2024 and 2025 theme cruises.

The 2024/2025 theme cruise calendar features a range of yoga itineraries in the Mediterranean and Caribbean onboard all three ships. Special cruises focused on photography and food and wine are also available.

Available at no additional cost, the special sailings explore the Mediterranean, Caribbean and Central America, while allowing guests to learn a new skill, work on personal growth or work towards their fitness goals while onboard.

Special guests on Star Clippers’ themed sailings include social worker and academic administrator Linda G. Mills; actor Robert Burke; Corrective Movement Specialist & Yoga Teacher Denise Darby; and yoga specialist Anette Shine among others.

 

