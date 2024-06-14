Twitter Facebook Linkedin
St. Kitts Tourism Authority Appoints New CEO

Anne Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority announced the appointment of Anne Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke as CEO, effective July 1.

In her new role, Fontenelle-Clarke will lead international marketing, focusing on travel trade and airline relationships, strategic media plans, partnerships and stakeholder communication. Previously, she served as Director of Marketing for the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, USA.

“The wealth of experience Ms. Fontenelle-Clarke brings to the table, spanning over twenty-five years in the tourism and event management sector, particularly in Caribbean travel and in the romance market, is truly admirable,” Marsha T. Henderson, minister of tourism, international transport, civil aviation, urban development, employment, and labor. “She has a proven track record of transforming organizations and tourism authorities into industry leaders through innovative strategies, collaborative partnerships, and exceptional results. We are confident that under her leadership, we will continue to drive high demand for St. Kitts among air and cruise passengers, contributing to the ongoing growth of our tourism sector.”

Fontenelle-Clarke will use data analysis to understand St. Kitts’ key audiences and their behaviors. She will collaborate with travel agents, tour operators and airlines to increase passenger numbers and improve service to the destination.

“St. Kitts has emerged as a premier destination on the global stage, demonstrating remarkable resilience post-pandemic,” said Fontenelle-Clarke. “I am excited to continue driving creative strategies to increase St. Kitts’ visibility, expand into new markets, continue drawing the romance crowd to the island, and ensure it is a top consideration for all travelers.”

 

