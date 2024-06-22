SMM to Feature the Maritime Career Market

This year, the SMM will feature the Maritime Career Market (MCM), a platform that provides students with information on training opportunities and career options in the maritime sector.

The career platform aims to bring together young job seekers and potential employers and provide information on various training options and job profiles. It enables universities, enterprises and industry associations to present themselves and offer visitors detailed insights into diverse professional careers. Job seekers can use MCM to locate potential employers in the Visitor Guide, the online Exhibitor Directory, or the SMM app.

SMM 2024, now expanded to two days on September 5 to 6 in Hamburg, will showcase over 2,000 exhibitors from 70 countries. Students will have the opportunity to network with potential employers and set the foundation for their professional careers.

“We provide interested people with direct insights into various career paths in the maritime sector to support recruiting. Since this is such an important concern for the industry, we have extended the duration of this event from one to two days this year,” said Claus Ulrich Selbach, business unit director – Maritime and Technology Fairs & Exhibitions at Hamburg Messe und Congress.

During the two-day maritime trade fair, around 25 companies will present their employer brands to the younger generation in Hall B2, including Reintjes, Kongsberg, Abeking & Rasmussen and SKF Marine.

“The bottleneck that is making it difficult for companies in our industry to fill orders and deliver products to customers in a timely manner is the shortage of skilled labor. We are constantly looking for talented people and have increased our recruiting efforts,” said Martin Johannsmann, chairman of the Board, VDMA Marine Equipment and Systems, and CEO of SKF Marine.

The MCM enables universities, enterprises and industry associations to present themselves and offer visitors detailed insights into diverse professional careers. Speeches on the Career Forum stage will focus on pressing topics like digital transformation and environmental advancements in the shipping sector.