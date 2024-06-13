Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sixthman Announces Chefs Making Waves Cruise 2025

Norwegian Gem

Sixthman has announced the second Chefs Making Waves voyage, featuring celebrity chefs, personalities and authors, sailing in the spring of 2025.

Created in partnership with a21 and EBG Solutions, the four-night culinary cruise sails May 5-9, 2025 from Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico aboard the Norwegian Gem.

Pre-sales for Chefs Making Waves Alumni will be available June 13-17, with first-round pre-sale signups available now through Sunday, June 16.

The Chefs Making Waves voyage will include cooking demonstrations, buffet spotlights, curated dining and restaurant takeovers led by celebrities including Richard Blais, Maneet Chauhan, Tom Colicchio, Scott Conant, Robert Irvine, Antonia Lofaso, Jonathan Waxman, Geoffrey Zakarian and Claudette Zepeda. Guests will have a range of opportunities to sharpen their cooking skills and enjoy experiences such as theme nights, mixology experiences and autograph opportunities.

In addition to the onboard entertainment, guests will have the chance to embark on a shore excursion in Cozumel, Mexico and explore the Mayan ruins. Shore excursions will be available for booking 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. 

 

