Silversea Opens Pre-Sale for ‘The Three Oceans’ 2027 World Cruise

Silversea Cruises has opened an exclusive pre-sale for The Three Oceans, its 2027 world cruise onboard the Silver Dawn.

According to a press release, the pre-sale opened on Thursday, while general sales are set to open on June 27.

At 149 days, the 2027 global voyage will be Silversea’s longest world cruise ever. Sailing onboard the Silver Dawn, the itinerary departs from Los Angeles on January 8, 2027.

The complete cruise features visits to a total of 80 destinations in 35 countries across five continents, in addition to 11 overnights. The itinerary is also highlighted by 20 new ports of call for a Silversea World Cruise.

The first segment of The Three Oceans World Cruise explores the Pacific Ocean, with 46 days cruising to destinations in Hawaii, French Polynesia and Australia.

For the second part of the voyage, the Silver Dawn moves to the Indian Ocean, visiting ports of call in Southeast Asia and Africa.

This segment is highlighted by a seven-day visit to South Africa, Silversea said, which allows guests to participate in safari experiences.

Before arriving in Europe, the itinerary explores additional destinations in the Atlantic Ocean, such as Namibia, Angola, Ghana, Gambia and the Canary Islands.

On its way to Copenhagen, the Silver Dawn is also set to visit ports of call in the Western Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

According to Silversea’s president Bertz Hernandez, the 2027 world cruise will also call on more destinations than any voyage in the company’s history.

The itinerary also includes off-the-beaten-path ports of call and longer stays, he added, as well as visits to 50 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The cruise is also highlighted by exclusive onshore events, including a sunset ho’olaule’a in Honolulu, a two-night overland experience in South Africa and a musical performance at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast.