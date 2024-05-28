Silversea Unveils Silver Dawn’s 2027 World Cruise

Silversea unveiled The Three Oceans, its biggest world cruise yet, sailing aboard the Silver Dawn for 149 days and departing on January 8, 2027, according to a press release.

Departing from Los Angeles and arriving in Copenhagen on June 7, 2027, the world tour calls in 80 destinations across 35 countries on five continents, including 20 maiden calls for a Silversea world voyage.

“Calling in more destinations than any voyage in Silversea’s history, we proudly unveil The Three Oceans World Cruise 2027, which broadens our industry-leading offering of extended voyages,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea.

“Traveling aboard Silver Dawn, one of the smallest ships to embark on a World Cruise, our guests will venture off the beaten path to 80 destinations on five continents over 149 days, with the longest stays in port of any World Cruise. They will explore more than 50 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, discover 20 destinations that have never been visited on a Silversea World Cruise, and attend four exclusive World Cruise events – bespoke experiences, curated by our team of experts. Garnered over 30 years of operations, our destination expertise will enable our guests to discover the very best experiences in ultra-luxury cruise travel.”

The 149-day voyage will explore the Pacific, Indian and Atlantic oceans, connecting over 50 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Guests will journey through the Pacific Ocean, from Los Angeles to Brisbane, visiting Hilo, Kahului, and Honolulu in Hawaii; Nuku Hiva; Rangiroa; Moorea; Bora Bora; Apia; Lautoka; Champagne Beach; Lifou; Airlie Beach in the Whitsundays; Darwin; and Brisbane.

Exploring the Indian Ocean, destinations include Bali, Semarang, Singapore, Colombo, the Maldives, Seychelles, Reunion, South Africa and more.

Departing Cape Town before sailing along the west coast of Africa, the Silver Dawn will visit Namibia, Angola, Ghana, and Gambia, before arriving in Dakar. Praia, Arrecife, Agadir and Casablanca, among others.