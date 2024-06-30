Silversea Opens Bookings for 2027 World Cruise

Silversea has opened general sales for its 2027 World Cruise, “The Three Oceans” sailing aboard the Silver Dawn.

Spanning 149 days, this voyage will visit 80 destinations—more than any other in the company’s history—and connect 50 UNESCO World Heritage Sites across 35 countries.

The Silver Dawn will depart Los Angeles on January 8 and arrive in Copenhagen on June 7, 2027. The itinerary features 20 new ports of call for a Silversea World Cruise – including Langebaan, South Africa; Hambantota, Sri Lanka; and San Sebastian, Spain.

“With our World Cruises and industry-leading range of extended voyages, we sail to the most captivating and enriching destinations at the optimal times of the year, creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences through our unique destination expertise,” said Bert Hernandez, president of Silversea.

“In 2027, guests can explore 50 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, exclusive World Cruise events, and destination-enhancing culinary experiences through our S.A.L.T. program – all while traveling in Silversea’s trademark comfort. There is simply no better way to experience such a diverse array of iconic experiences in 2027 than by joining us on The Three Oceans World Cruise.”

The 2027 world tour also includes 11 overnights in destinations such as Honolulu, Papeete, Colombo, Cape Town, Singapore and Bordeaux, with late departures in two-thirds of all visited destinations. Shore experiences curated by Silversea’s destination experts are also available, such as discovering the city of Kandy, the Old Town of Galle, Sigiriya (Lion’s Rock) and the Sinharaja Forest Reserve.

Exclusive world cruise events range from two-night overland experiences from Durban to Port Elizabeth to a musical performance at St. Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast and a bon voyage gala dinner.