SeaDream Yacht Club Introduces Grand Yachting Voyages

SeaDream Yacht Club unveiled the Grand Voyage Collection, a series of longer voyages sailing in 2025 and 2026.

The collection features two Grand Yachting Voyages set for 2025 and six for 2026, ranging from 21 to 35 days in length, combining existing voyages into longer journeys.

Grand Voyage Collection voyages combine beaches, wineries, UNESCO World Heritage sites and landmarks in the Greek Isles, French and Italian Rivieras, Scandinavia, Northern Europe, and the Caribbean.

“The Grand Voyage Collection showcases the spectacular diversity of SeaDream’s itineraries. We have selected some of the best itineraries we offer, and combined them into extended, care-free yachting experiences,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.

“Many of our guests already enjoy extended vacations on board. These voyages give our guests more of everything – more time to explore the unique destinations at their own pace, more time to unwind and relax, and more time to truly enjoy the SeaDream experience.”

Some itineraries also combine transatlantic crossings with exploration of Caribbean islands and European shorelines – including a voyage from Palm Beach, Florida, to Oslo, Norway.

Grand Voyage Collection voyages include: