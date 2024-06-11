SeaDream Yacht Club Completes Shore Power Upgrade

SeaDream Yacht Club has equipped its entire fleet with shore power connectivity.

Both SeaDream vessels can now turn off their engines and reduce emissions to zero while in ports with shore power facilities, the company said in a statement.

“This is an important milestone and a significant step in our journey to more sustainable cruising,” said Andreas Brynestad of SeaDream Yacht Club.

The SeaDream II completed the upgrade last fall, while the SeaDream I underwent the upgrade recently at Naval Rocha Yard in Lisbon, Portugal.

During the summer 2024, both yachts will explore the Mediterranean, including Greek Isles and the French and Italian Rivieras, before heading to the Caribbean for the 2024-25 winter season.