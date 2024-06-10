Seabourn Odyssey Completes 15 Years in Service

The Seabourn Odyssey is completing 15 years of service this month. Built by the T. Mariotti shipyard in Italy, the ultra-luxury ship was delivered to Seabourn on June 19, 2009.

Launching as the first new vessel built for the company in 15 years, the Odyssey was christened a few days later in Venice, Italy.

The naming took place during a unique ceremony that saw all guests onboard the ship’s inaugural cruise serving as godparents.

According to Seabourn, the ceremony also marked the introduction of the first ultra-luxury vessel in six years.

For its maiden voyage, the Seabourn Odyssey departed from the Italian port of Venice on a 14-night voyage to Istanbul.

The one-way itinerary included visits to destinations in Croatia, Montenegro, Greece, and Turkey, such as Dubrovnik, Kotor, Mykonos and Kusadasi.

Continuing its inaugural season, the 450-passenger ship offered additional itineraries in the Mediterranean before repositioning to North America in early November.

After a short season in the Caribbean, the Seabourn Odyssey embarked on Seabourn’s first-ever world cruise in January 2010.

Sailing roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale, the 108-day cruise featured visits to 46 ports in 26 countries and six continents.

Currently cruising in Alaska, the Seabourn Odyssey is bidding farewell to Seabourn later this year. After being sold to Mitsui Ocean Cruises in 2023, the ship is set to be handed over to its new owners in September.

For its final cruise, the 32,500-ton vessel is scheduled to offer a 22-day trans-Pacific crossing that will sail between Seattle and Yokohama, Japan.

With a special onboard program, the cruise will feature tributes to Seabourn Odyssey’s greatest moments, including appearances from the original team and performing cast, local artists and gifts.

Under the operation of its new owners, the Odyssey is set to offer a luxury product for the Japanese market as the Mitsui Ocean Fuji.