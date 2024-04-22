Seabourn Announces Odyssey’s Farewell Voyage and Special Programming

Seabourn is inviting guests to sail onboard the Seabourn Odyssey one last time during its 22-day Farewell Voyage.

Departing September 2, 2024, from Seattle, Wash., to Yokohama, Japan, the special sailing will feature tributes to Seabourn Odyssey’s greatest moments, including appearances from the original team and performing cast, local artists and gifts, according to a press release.

John Barron and Handré Potgieter, who were part of the original onboard team when the ship launched in 2009, will return as cruise directors for Seabourn Odyssey’s final voyage. In addition, Seabourn President Natalya Leahy will be onboard in Seattle to personally wish farewell to guests and the onboard team as they set sail on this voyage.

“Returning as cruise director for Seabourn Odyssey’s Farewell Voyage is a heartfelt journey for me, filled with memories of her inception in the shipyard, the exhilaration of her maiden voyage, and the joy of witnessing guests embark on her for the first time,” said Barron. “I’m thrilled to co-host this voyage with my dear friend Handré. We will celebrate 15 years of unforgettable moments, friendships, and the legacy Seabourn Odyssey leaves behind. This final voyage promises to be a magical ‘full circle’ experience, brimming with emotion and sweet surprises, as we bid farewell to our beloved ship.”

Potgieter added: “What a beautiful ‘full-circle’ Seabourn Moment for us both. Seabourn Odyssey is really where my journey with Seabourn started, and it feels like I’m coming back home. It will be an incredibly special voyage, and I am very excited to share this final chapter with our many loyal guests, amazing onboard team and colleagues, Belinda King and John.”

Special entertainment and activities will include:

Belinda King of Belinda King Creative Productions – Belinda King, founder and CEO of Belinda King Creative Productions will join Seabourn’s cruise directors for a special walk down memory lane, as well as a Seabourn Conversation Q&A that delves into “The World Behind Seabourn Entertainment”.

Bespoke Acts by Guest Performers – The sailing will feature multiple guest performers, including piano entertainer Roy Tan and vocalist Corlea Botha, magician Mark Haslam, cellist Andre Cavassi, pianist Aisa Ijiri, and violinist Irina Guskova.

Seabourn Conversation speakers – Guest speakers will include NASA Astronaut Heidemarie Piper, award-winning photographer Michael Yamashita, author and chef Maria Finn, marine scientist Dr. Dave Plourd, and maritime historian Dr. Tim Runya.

Artist in Residence Program –Guests will join artist Donna Lewis for the ship’s complimentary Artist in Residence mixed media classes inspired by the ports of call visited by Seabourn Odyssey.

During its Farewell Voyage, the Seabourn Odyssey will visit 11 ports and destinations such as Kodiak Island, Hubbard Glacier and Hakodate, Japan.