Seabourn Introduces Enhanced Groups Programs for Travel Advisors

Seabourn has announced an enhanced group program that aims to amplify travel advisors’ opportunities, according to a press release.

In addition to bringing additional prospects, the new Seabourn Enhanced Groups Program was designed to streamline communication and simplify the group booking process, the company said.

The program introduces a revamped Tour Conductor Credit, offers shipboard credits or bonus commission for bookings, eliminates the need for deposits for smaller group allotments and increases group capacity.

“Seabourn has a long history of delivering incredible groups, incentives, and charter experiences, and this new program underscores our dedication to consistently refining and enriching the group booking process for travel advisors,” said Steve Smotrys, Seabourn’s vice president of sales & trade relations.

“Whether it’s marking a special milestone or arranging a corporate gathering, we look forward to warmly welcoming groups on board for an incredible voyage, all while delivering unparalleled ultra-luxury and service.”

Effective for all groups for voyages sailing Fall 2025 and beyond, the program offers great value with the new Tour Conductor Credit, Seabourn said.

The credit can be used to escort groups, add value or improve margins. When travel advisors book nine full-fare guests, the 10th sails at a reduced fare.

The enhanced program also includes a renewed focus on sailings in the Accelerated Tier, providing an expanded list of select voyages that allows booking of seven full-fare guests, with the eighth guest sailing at a reduced fare.

The simplified Tour Conductor Credit calculation for the reduced-fare guest is the weighted average of all fares paid within the group.

Other benefits include Flexibility for Business, with the option to choose between a shipboard credit or bonus commission.

According to Seabourn, it offers combinable shipboard credit of up to $500 per suite, allowing travel advisors to elevate the onboard experience for their clients, integrating it with most public shipboard credit offers and National Account shipboard credit programs.

Alternatively, advisors can increase the value of their bookings by earning up to 5% bonus commission per suite.

The new program also includes Exclusive Groups Events, allowing travel advisors to create additional Seabourn Moments through exclusive group events.

For example, upon request, groups can receive a private cocktail party, including a visit from a Seabourn officer to welcome the group to their cruise.

Advisors can also take advantage of additional conditions that include a no-deposit requirement and increased capacity.

For groups of up to 10 suites, no deposit is required to hold an allocation of suites. For groups of 11 or more suites, a refundable deposit per suite will be required.

Travel advisors can now hold more suite allotments to accommodate large groups with Seabourn directly in the online portal without any forms or approvals needed.