Sea Cloud to Undergo Extensive Renovation In 2025

Sea Cloud Cruises’ Sea Cloud will undergo extensive renovation following the 2025 European season, according to a press release.

The Sea Cloud will spend 2025 sailing the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Canary Islands and the Atlantic before heading to the shipyard for scheduled drydock. Guests sailing onboard the Sea Cloud and on the Sea Cloud II and Sea Cloud Spirit, can expect special events onboard and ashore during the 2025 season, celebrating the history of the 93-year-old ship.

“The 2025 season promises to be one of special celebration as our beloved Sea Cloud sails to her guests’ most beloved Caribbean and European ports, before a well-earned rest and refurbishment,” said Mirell Reyes, president of Sea Cloud Cruises North America.

“We will celebrate Sea Cloud’s legacy and traditions on all our ships throughout the year before awaiting her triumphant return to service.”

The project will be overseen by Sea Cloud Cruises Managing Director and Chief Technical Officer Adam Pazdzioch.

“Sea Cloud is a majestic vessel and continues to leave those who step onboard her in awe, dating back to the days of her original owner Marjorie Merriweather Post and American designers Cox & Stevens,” said Pazdzioch. “It is an honor to serve as her caretaker through this upcoming dry dock as our team painstakingly prepares her for continued service well beyond her 100th birthday.”